Simon Ateba Accuses Karine Jean-Pierre of Discrimination After Being Crowned Tucker Carlson’s ‘Winner of 2022’

Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba accused White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre of discrimination Friday after he was crowned Tucker Carlson Tonight‘s “Winner of 2022.”

Ateba made headlines throughout the year for interrupting Jean-Pierre and for talking over other reporters in the Briefing Room. Fox News host Tucker Carlson was out on Friday, but guest host Tulsi Gabbard welcomed the Cameroon native on his show to offer him an award.

Gabbard aired a clip of one notable interaction between Ateba and Jean-Pierre from earlier this month that led the latter to end a briefing early. The tension between the pair has simmered all year, and Carlson’s show rewarded Ateba for that.

“To the people of the show, Simon is a hero and inspiration,” Gabbard said. “Simon is the Tucker Carlson Tonight Winner of 2022. He’s Africa’s hardest-hitting and most prominent reporter.”

She welcomed Ateba on to accept the award and asked him how he finds “fulfillment” in a job where she implied his peers only seek clout.

“It’s been hard covering the White House,” Ateba said. “I don’t know how I was able to sustain my strength. I have worked really hard, even without money. I have not received a salary for the past three years, but I kept doing my job because I believe it’s a place between – a place of strength in the relationship between the U.S. and Africa.”

He continued:

As you know, we focus on U.S. and Africa relations, and I believe I find fulfillment by doing the right thing, when I asked her a question, what I seek the truth when I continue to push Karine Jean-Pierre, who has discriminated against me for months now. I find fulfillment when I continue to push, ask the right question and make sure the American people and the African people also get to have the answers they deserve. I went into journalism because I wanted to make a difference and I am happy to be here.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com