Dan Patrick Recoils at Being Invited on Podcasts: ‘It’s Never a Couple of Minutes, Ever’

Sports commentator Dan Patrick doesn’t want to be a guest on your podcast, and he doesn’t care who knows it!

According to Awful Announcing, on Tuesday’s episode of The Dan Patrick Show, he spoke with journalist Rich Eisen about receiving dreaded guest invitations for podcasts.

“Well, I saw where Keith Olbermann has a podcast now. Craig Kilborn has a podcast now,” Patrick began.

“Yeah,” agreed Eisen.

“And it’s the worst thing you can hear. ‘Hey, I’ve got a podcast. Would you be a guest?'” Patrick added.

“Well, but the answer is, yeah. I mean, you know –” Eisen replied reluctantly.

“I know, but like you would do it, but I had somebody say, ‘Hey, I got a podcast and I’m only gonna keep you for 20 minutes.’ And so I go over and basically I’m sort of in a closet and we went an hour,” Patrick recalled. “I had to interrupt the person, doing a podcast to say, ‘Hey, I gotta go…'”

“Sometimes when you’re in front of somebody, you can tell, I mean, it’s easier. They have a tell. Like ‘I’m kind of done with this,’ but, but then when it’s on radio or a podcast, you have to listen for that,” Patrick continued.

“I did an interview with David Harbour from Stranger Things … and he was unbelievable. And then he got to a point where it was around 28 minutes and the answers got shorter. And then I realized, okay, I gotta wrap this up,” he added.

“It’s the Hopper line,” Eisen said referencing Harbour’s character on the show.

“Well, somebody will go, ‘Hey got a couple of minutes?’ It’s never a couple of minutes ever!” Patrick joked.

