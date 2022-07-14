Skip Bayless Challenges Dryamond Green to Sit Down Conversation, Calls Out Green’s ‘Fake, Tough Guy Blunder’ on Podcast

It appears Skip Bayless has been pushed to his breaking point by Draymond Green, and he voiced his frustration on his recent podcast.

During the new episode of The Skip Bayless Show he said, “I close today with a shout out or lets call it a call out, of Draymond Green.”

“Draymond took a few more shots at me on his podcast last week. And I thought about responding here on mine, specifically to those shots that he took. But then I thought, why show my cards? Why telegraph the counter punches with which I would knock Draymond out!”

In recent weeks, Green has taken shots at Bayless, even accusing the commentator of attaching himself to the success of Black players like LaBron James.

Bayless continued, “If he would have the guts to face me on this podcast or on his, I would knock him out. If he would face me and verbally spar with me on either podcast.”

“Just the two of us battle royale ‘New Media’ versus ‘Real Media,’ Draymond,” he challenged. “We can go deep on my LeBron criticism, on my Steph (Curry) criticism, on my Draymond criticism. We can go deep as you want. I’m ready!”

“Let’s talk some hardcore hoops. How about it Draymond? Or heck you’re new media. Let’s talk National Football League. I’m game. Let’s talk — whatever, whenever, however, you call it. I’ll be there,” he added.

“Talking about real talk, Draymond, not this fake, tough guy, bluster of yours. I’m not running, I’m daring Draymond,” Bayless said.

He ended the segment defiantly, saying, “I honestly think you’re afraid to face me. So prove me wrong.”

Listen above via The Skip Bayless Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com