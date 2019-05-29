Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke out on the Russia investigation at a surprise press conference Wednesday morning, and while he did little more than summarize the 400-page report released last month, he’s facing attacks from media defenders of President Donald Trump.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson joined in on that criticism Wednesday night, questioning the point of Mueller’s press conference and deriding the decorated law enforcement officer as “sleazy and dishonest.”

Carlson questioned whether Mueller believes it’s “good for America” for Trump to be impeached, at first describing the special counsel charitably: “he seems like a patriotic character, served his country in Vietnam as a marine officer, by all accounts a decent man.”

By the end of the interview, he had turned on Mueller.

“You know the saddest thing about this moment?” Carlson said to his guest Ian Prior, a former Justice Department spokesman. “Is all the people you sort of admire from afar, and then the more you learn it turns out that they are sleazy and dishonest. And I hate to say, Robert Mueller winds up in that category. And it pains me to say that.”

“I think today was disappointing,” Prior replied. Carlson agreed.

While Mueller didn’t say anything new with his press conference, what he chose to emphasize from the report was stunning. Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the report emphasized that it declined to charge the president with any crimes. Mueller, in his presser, focused on Russian interference in the 2016 election to help Trump; he argued obstruction is a serious crime; he pointed out he was not clearing the president of an obstruction offense; he emphasized that Justice Department policy protects a sitting president from criminal charges, but that other bodies (i.e. Congress) can take action.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

