Smerconish Tells Democratic Rep. to Ignore Boebert’s Fundraising Gimmicks: ‘The Stuff of Cable Television’

CNN host Michael Smerconish said on Wednesday that Republicans including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), whom he called “fundraising superstars,” need to stop receiving attention from the media and congressional Democrats.

He made these comments during a CNN Tonight segment with Rep. Connor Lamb (D-PA) about Boebert making Islamophobic remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

Lamb said:

We Democrats at large are in no way eager to go around, you know, doing these resolutions, stripping people from their committee, taking these kind of actions. We would prefer that things like this were not necessary. And that’s why we’re not rushing in response to representative Boebert’s horrible comments about one of my colleagues. I think the speaker actually had it right when she said it’s on the House Republicans to take some responsibility for their own members and she’s trying to give them time and space to do that. This isn’t something we want to do. It isn’t why we show up in Washington. we would all rather be talking about the results that we’re delivering for the American people. But we’ve tried to draw a line somewhere around the issue of violence. And unfortunately, you know, this year, 2021 began with an example none of us will ever forget about how the right-wing megaphones at this point in the country are capable of causing actual deadly violence in our country. And we can’t forget that. And I think if you were a member of Representative Omar’s family, if you were her mother or father and saw the comments that were made, you’d be afraid about what would be facing your child at that point. And you have to think about it from that perspective too.

“Right, but as twisted as it sounds, you make these folks fundraising superstars when you do single them out, right?” responded Smerconish. “They’re all the stuff of cable television.

“I’m sure somebody’s going to tweet, ‘Hey, Michael, you’re talking about them right now.’ I am, but to make my point that I think we need to ice them out because all it does is, look, congressman, they’re not there to do what I think you’re there to do, which is to accomplish things. They’re there to stay there. They’re there to stay there and the way they stay there is to get oxygen on cable television, terrestrial talk radio, and fundraise.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com