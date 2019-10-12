Saturday Night Live used their cold open to lampoon CNN’s presidential town hall on LGBT issues with maximum star power.

Alex Moffat portrayed CNN’s Anderson Cooper again, who immediately gave the floor to Billy Porter in order to zazz up the show with some electrifying introductions. Cory Booker fled from questions about his LGBT record, Pete Buttigieg couldn’t figure out why he isn’t polling better, and Elizabeth Warren had some snappy comebacks to those with traditional views about marriage.

Things went to the next level, however, when Lin Manuel Miranda portrayed Julian Castro telling the voters “I want to apologize for not being gay, but I promise to do better in the future. However, I am Latino, which we can all agree is something.” Miranda very nearly made a Hamilton reference when he spoke of “another man who left his mark on this nation’s history but never became president,” but he had the music cut on himself, so he asked people as Castro “vote for me for vice president.”

Lastly, Woody Harrelson came out as Joe Biden, lampooning the vice president’s gaffes, past controversies with physical interactions, and his tendency for misstatements. After making everybody at the town hall nervous, Harrelson-Biden told his competitors “Thank you everyone for playing tonight, but we all know I’m your guy”…and also he gave Moffat-Cooper a peck on the lips.

