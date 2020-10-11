On Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost and Michael Che used their latest Weekend Update segment to break down President Donald Trump’s continued recklessness in spite of his bout with the coronavirus.

The segment began with Jost calling Trump an “active bioweapon” and mocking the president’s attempts to stay politically visible throughout the week. This comes after Trump was released from 3 days of hospitalization for Covid-19, which the president has gone back to downplaying as more than 214,000 Americans have died from the virus, plus numerous people close to him have been recently diagnosed with it.

When Che picked up the segment, he offered a very unenthusiastic “yay” in response to Trump’s claim to be completely over the virus.

“I’m not gonna say I’m disappointed, but it kind of feels like when there’s a car crash and the only survivor is the drunk driver,” he said. “Trump said him getting Covid was quote, ‘a blessing from God.’ And I bet even God was like, ‘Hey, we tried, guys.’”

Che then conceded that “there’s two ways we can look at it: either Trump’s telling the truth and we finally have a cure for Covid, or Trump is lying and he’s still gonna die. I’m not gonna say that’s a win-win but it’s definitely not a lose-lose. No?”

Jost followed up by calling it “amazing to watch a guy have a near-death experience and learn nothing from it.”

Watch above, via NBC.

