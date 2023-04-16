SNL’s American Girl Doll Movie Kills Two As Tragic Backstories Unfold: ‘I’m a Runaway Slave!’

SNL’s parody answer to the upcoming live-action movie Barbie wasn’t to lampoon Barbie® herself, but instead featured fellow Mattel trademark American Girl® dolls in their own, sadder movie.

This week’s edition of Saturday Night Live featured actress Ana de Armas as guest host and musical act Karol G.

In the movie parody of the week, the clip opened first with a brief shot of the Barbie movie trailer as the announcer began.

“People can’t stop talking about the trailer for the new Barbie movie. But not all dolls live in a Dream House. Some are bigger, younger, sadder,” he said. “Some dolls are American Girls.”

The faux trailer featured de Armas as Josefina, Chloe Fineman as Samantha, Sarah Sherman as Kit, Heidi Gardner as Kirsten, Molly Kearney as Molly, and Ego Nwodim as Addy — all actual American Girl doll names, we checked.

Each of them gives their woeful biography of hardship, dead relatives, disease, and suffering, each outdoing the previous, with Nwodim’s Addy bringing the contest to an end with the line, “that’s okay, I don’t know my birthday because I’m a runaway slave!”

Kit dies after coughing up blood. That’s our spoiler. Also Kirsten buys it. True story. But the important thing is that YOU buy it. That’s what product placement is for. Which is, by the way (spoiler alert) the moral lesson at the end of the Barbie movie, too, probably!

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com