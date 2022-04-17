SNL’s Cold Open Features Easter Wishes From Fauci, Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene and More

Saturday Night Live got their latest show rolling by inviting a host of public figures to share their hopes for Easter this year.

The cold open began with Bowen Yang as the Easter Bunny, asking an ensemble of colorful characters to share what they’d like to see for the holiday weekend. Kate McKinnon was up first as she reprised the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was clearly exasperated with vaccine hesitation as she said “Covid cases are a lot like Jesus: they’ve risen again.”

“If you’re vaccinated, you’re going to be fine,” Fauci said. “But if you’re not vaccinated, I’m not supposed to say this, but I honestly don’t care what happens to you. Happy Easter, everybody.”

Up next was “Marjorie Taylor Greene,” who went on an anti-LGBTQ tirade as she declared “there is nothing gay about Easter! A day when a bunch of male priests worship a shirtless guy with great abs, then talk about wanting to eat his body. That’s straight stuff!”

The sketch went on with Easter messages from New York City Mayor “Eric Adams“, “Elon Musk“, and “Britney Spears.” As the Easter Bunny celebrated the messages of change, James Austin Johnson brought back his impression of former President Donald Trump as he barged onto the stage and demanded his own chance to speak.

The Easter Bunny acquiesced, so Trump delivered a rambling word salad of Easter comments that eventually prompted the rabbit to ask “what the hell are you talking about?”

Watch above, via NBC.

