SNL’s Oscars Cold Open Has Manic Jamie Lee Curtis and Cruise-ing George Santos on Confused Red Carpet

Saturday Night Live‘s red carpet parodied Mike Tyson, Will Smith, Jamie Lee Curtis and even George Santos in a long, Oscar-themed cold open to the 15th episode of the new season.

This week’s episode of Saturday Night Live featured Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and musical guest The 1975.

The Oscars sketch was a bit piecemeal and had you wondering where it was going without ever finding out, but there were some funny moments.

Highlights included Kenan Thompson‘s Mike Tyson referring to Marcello Hernandez‘s Mario Lopez as “Mario Luigi” — two characters recently featured in a smash hit SNL take on The Last of Us.

The threat of Will Smith “planning a second attack” was discussed. “Stay frosty,” Thompson’s Tyson advised.

Chloe Fineman‘s take on Jamie Lee Curtis was classic, and Sarah Sherman‘s turn as Michelle Williams‘s “Jewish acting coach” might generate some Twitter outrage.

The capper was Bowen Yang as George Santos as Tom Cruise, “star of this year’s blockbuster film Top Gun 2: Top Bottom.”

Also there was a creepy Guillermo Del Toro‘s Pinocchio joke to wrap up.

Watch the clip above, via Saturday Night Live on NBC.

