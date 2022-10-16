SNL’s Weekend Update Brutally Mocks Mom Who Went Viral Over Hocus Pocus 2 With TWO Demon-Hating Moms

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update got a visit from a pair of characters who shared a deep concern over the Disney sequel Hocus Pocus 2 — but one of them had a little something extra.

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion was the guest host and musical guest on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live — one of only a handful of rappers to ever pull double duty, and only the second woman rapper to do so.

But many fans of the sketch show wait around just to see the musical guest — this week featured the host, as I mentioned— then catch the nightly news parody anchored by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Weekend Update became a mainstay of I from the very first episode — on October 11, 1975 — was then called simply NBC’s Saturday Night. Chevy Chase anchored solo, and opened the sketch with a gag about disappeared Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa.

The news parody has become a tentpole of the show. In a recent interview from Chris Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max, onetime producer Dick Ebersol told Wallace that Weekend Update was key to keeping viewers tuned in late into the show.

One feature that has come to comprise half of the regular sketch or more are character pieces that feature guest commentators that you really don’t see on the news anymore, but used to punctuate broadcasts in the days of Gilda Radner‘s legendary bits.

This week, Che and Jost were visited by Debbie Hole and Stacey Bussy, two “Texas moms” who are gravely concerned about the “demonic” Disney film Hocus Pocus 2 in a parody of a real-life woman who has similar concerns. But the fictional women had a little something extra to worry about in a, shall we say, wicked comic twist.

I’m going to guess you didn’t read any of this and just started watching the video, so I feel comfortable revealing the twist is: one of them is demon-possessed. Solid.

