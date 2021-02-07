Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update had a series of jokes making fun of QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) saying that she “looks like the mug shot of a former child star,” and taking on several of the outlandish conspiracy theories she has supported.

“Mitch McConnell, seen here ignoring a toddler who fell through the ice, criticized GOP conspirator Marjorie Taylor Greene saying her loony lies and conspiracy theories are ‘a cancer for the Republican party,'” said Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost. “Keep in mind, Greene believes cancer is a bioweapon created in a secret Jewish lab.”

Jost’s co-anchor Michael Che took the next swing at Greene, saying that she “looks like the mug shot of a former child star, has supported conspiracy theories about 9/11, school shootings, the ‘Deep State,’ and Jewish people — Ah. I get it, lady. You’re my type.”

“Greene apologized for her previous remarks, saying 9/11 absolutely happened, and to honor that day Greene plans to hijack and crash the Republican party,” Che added, as the audience laughed.

Jost then took on Greene’s attempt at apologizing when she said, “Nobody’s perfect.”

“Yeah. I don’t think ‘perfect’ is the standard we were holding you to,” said Jost. “We would just settle for ‘not violently insane.’ ‘Nobody’s perfect’ is a cutesy phrase you say when you accidentally mess up a lunch order. It doesn’t really apply when you accuse kids of faking a mass shooting. It’s the same reason, ‘Did I do that?’ was Urkel’s catchphrase and not O.J.’s.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

