SNL’s Weekend Update Takes on Virginia Blackface Scandals, Gucci Sweaters and Liam Neeson

On Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update, both Michael Che and Colin Jost weighed in on the various race scandals that blew up over the last couple of weeks, to pretty devastatingly hilarious effect.

“First the governor of Virginia admitted to wearing blackface in college for a Michael Jackson costume — by the way making it the least accurate Michael Jackson costume possible,” said Che to introduce the bit. “That would be crazy enough but then the attorney general was like ‘You too? Blackface is my jam!’ And then Liam Neeson was like, ‘Blackface! hold my beer.'”

After Jost showed the Northam photo, he said he knew the picture was from a yearbook but “didn’t know the year was 1870.”

Jost also brought up the other scandals, including the sexual assault allegations against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and said “maybe Virginia should take a cue from the Oscars and just go without a governor this year.”

Che then brought up Gucci sweater pulled for its resemblance to black face, and attempted to illustrate the significance to black fans of Gucci: “White women, imagine if you found out Lululemon was making MAGA hats!”

Those are just the highlights, watch the full clip above courtesy of NBC.

