‘So Embarrassing’: ‘Outnumbered’ Hosts Roast ‘Cringeworthy’ 2022 Candidates Dancing on TikTok in Last-Minute Election Push

The co-hosts of Outnumbered roasted 2022 candidates dancing in videos posted to TikTok.

The Fox News show showed TikToks from Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan.

One video showed former President Barack Obama visiting Under The Desk News, a left-wing Gen-Z platform, and telling the host to get under his desk and vote.

Another showed a woman dancing with the caption “a Texas woman who just wants rights” followed by O’Rourke dancing with the caption “a pro-choice governor who is ready to fight for her.”

A third video showed actress Kerry Washington dancing with the caption “a woman who wants fair elections and voting rights for all,” followed by Abrams dancing with the caption “The woman who’s fighting to get it done for Georgia.”

Finally, a video showed Ryan dancing with the caption “Pro-worker Senate candidate trying to reach working Ohioans,” followed by a woman dancing with the caption “Gen Z social media manager making TikToks.”

Co-host Harris Faulkner mocked Ryan moving his hands and said, “Come on.”

Co-host Shannon Bream expressed skepticism the videos could work.

“If you’re going to TikTok, you’re trying to reach the young voters, the young audience, if they see this,” she said, mocking Ryan’s moves. “I think that they’re going to laugh at us, those of us who dance in a certain way, they’re not going to be like ‘Oh yes, now that I’ve seen Tim Ryan dance, I’m voting for him.’ It might have a backlash effect, I worry.”

Co-host Emily Compagno called the videos “cringeworthy” and “embarrassing.”

“I’m not going to dance shame anyone. But what’s cringeworthy is that they’re trying to fit a square into a round hold and these kids who are all on TikTok and see through it … it’s just really, it’s so embarrassing,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

