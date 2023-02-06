Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov tried to put the Chinese spy balloon into a broader context when discussing the foreign policy failures of the Biden administration during a discussion on The Five on Monday.

“It does seem that we should all be pointing fingers at China instead of each other. But having said that, is it fair to say that Joe is the Manchurian Candidate under the thumb of the CCP?” asked Greg Gutfeld.

“That’s actually what I was going to lead with. I was trying to be nice. She’s wearing blue, so let’s see where that’s going when she could talk,” Tarlov joked, referring to Judge Jeanine Pirro wearing blue, while she was wearing red.

“So this was really, I was thinking about the last time that there was kind of foreign policy outrage over what Joe Biden did. And Afghanistan is obviously the big. The kind of mother lode of everybody is criticizing him,” Tarlov began, adding:

And at that particular instance, it was he really wanted that right. And the military, the Pentagon and all the generals were saying, we need to do this at a slower rate. You can’t just pull everyone out of there. We’re going to be leaving people behind. We’re going to lose lives because of it. We created a civil society there that’s in tatters at this point. I mean, horrific stories of what’s coming out there. This wasn’t that right. So Biden’s first reaction, which is perfectly in line with his personality, was ‘shoot it down.’

“In the leg,” interjected Gutfeld.

“It’s funny,” Tarlov replied.

“Shoot it down. And the Pentagon said that’s not what’s safest. And can I, can you imagine what would happen if suddenly there were explosive devices or if there was another… for those who think that COVID was a bioweapon that leaked out of this plant in, a lab, in Wuhan and there was something like that in the balloon, we had no idea what was going on there, and that would have been so much astronomically worse than what happened,” Tarlov added, referring to prominent Republicans who worried the balloon could be filled with “bioweapons.”

“So, yes, of course, a few days of people able to see this thing and take pictures of it on their iPhones is obviously a problem,” she added.

“And we’ll hear more about the previous balloons that apparently our technology couldn’t even track properly, which speaks badly of us. Right. If they have been floating these balloons even over Alaska, which last time I checked, is ours, we should know about it every single time that that happens,” Tarlov continued.

“But I don’t see how this is some major flaw in the Biden foreign policy apparatus or some major point of embarrassment. And I think that when people jockey for points with something like this, it kind of hollows out more valid arguments that they might make of where he has fallen short, like in Afghanistan,” she concluded.

Jesse Watters offered a retort declaring that he didn’t believe the Pentagon’s claim that there were able to prevent the balloon from spying on sensitive sites.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

