Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan pushed back on the Texas attorney general’s long-shot lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election and likened those Republican politicians who have signed onto it as among the millions of Americans who have been “duped” by a misinformation campaign.

The Georgia state official appeared on CNN on Friday evening, where he has made a few previous appearances to defend his state’s now-certified election as having been through two recounts with no change in the final result. Recently, Duncan has been a guest on the network to warn about the “mountains of misinformation” polluting the discourse about his state’s election and admitted that even his inner circle of friends and family had been caught up in the phony claims of voter fraud on social media and shared some of the conspiracy theories with him.

“You tell us this Texas lawsuit has no merit. Tell us why,” Situation Room host Wolf Blitzer asked Duncan.

“We worked with the staff and to understand the merits of it and the purpose of it,” Duncan said. “I think it’s hard to imagine that, you know, that is be taken up by the Supreme Court, but we will let them weigh in on that.”

“Another point to make as a Republican, one of our standards is really state’s rights,” he noted. “To watch this, another state trying to reach into our state and three other states is concerning and certainly I think long term would have bigger ramifications if carried through.”

Blitzer then asked if Duncan would agree with the Michigan attorney general’s claim that, if Texas’ suit were to prevail and Biden’s election were usurped to re-install Trump, it would mark the “end of democracy in the United States.”

“It’s very concerning,” he acknowledged. “Certainly, emotions are high at this point and folks like to win and I certainly understand that. But, you know, this feels a lot like a solution in search of a problem and certainly, you know, we are proud of putting on a fair legal election. Unfortunately, Wolf, the guy I voted for didn’t win but that doesn’t change our job description and doesn’t change our state’s rights to defend ourselves and make sure we continue to operate without other state’s influencing us.”

The CNN host then asked about the development of 20 more House Republicans joining Texas’s anti-democratic legal effort on Friday, which now includes the top-ranking member of the House GOP conference, Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA).

“Each have their own choice to make and their own decisions. I’ve made mine to stand behind facts and figures and I’ve made a decision the last few weeks to stand from separating fact from fiction,” Duncan said, knocking Congressional Republicans. “It’s unbelievable to watch the mountains of misinformation that continues to fly in. I said this last night, that I think folks all across the country are going to wake up, millions of folks over the coming days and weeks and realize they have been duped by this misinformation.”

Minutes after he spoke, the Supreme Court completely rejected the Texas lawsuit.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]