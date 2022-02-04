CNN anchor Don Lemon eulogized former network president Jeff Zucker’s time with the company on Friday by thanking him, in part, for his commitment to diversity.

Zucker stepped down on Wednesday over what he called a “consensual relationship” with chief marketing officer Allison Gollust.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong,” Zucker told CNN employees. “As a result, I am resigning today.”

Lemon’s colleagues spent portions of the week sharing a blend of shock, awe, and praise over Zucker and his ouster.

On Friday’s Don Lemon Tonight, the host broke his silence about the man who he said changed his life, and the face of prime time cable news.

“A lot of folks have been watching wondering what’s happening,” Lemon said. “It’s been a really tough day today, and a tough few days for us here at CNN, all week really.

“I didn’t want to talk about it until tonight. So, the truth is that we’re all heartbroken because we lost our leader here. We lost the man who was the backbone, the glue, and the spirit of this company.” He continued,

The man I personally credit with changing my life, a man who believed in me when nobody else did. He is the reason that you have a gay Black man with two hours of primetime. A show with my name it. The only anchor of color in primetime and cable news. Think about that. You want to talk about diversity? Here it is. It has been hard to come in to work this week not only for me, but for so many of us us here at CNN.

Lemon eulogized Zucker as a man who carried the network through both internal and external events. He added,

Jeff Zucker may not have launched this network, but he revived it. He made it relevant again. He steadied it for the last decade. He left us with a very good blueprint going forward. So for all of you at home watching, you should know that I and my colleagues will continue to do exactly what he would want us to do, and that is to do what I’m going to do right now, deliver the news, no matter what it is, without fear or favor.

An emotional Lemon concluded, “Let’s just move on. Good evening everyone. I’m Don Lemon, and this is CNN.”

Watch above, via CNN.

