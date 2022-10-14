‘Somebody Check on That Man’: Charles Payne CRACKS UP at ‘Daily Show’ Making Fun of His Guest’s $28 Taco Bell Lunch

Fox Business host Charles Payne burst out laughing after viewing a Daily Show segment mocking a guest on his show for buying a $28 lunch at Taco Bell.

On Wednesday, Fox Business Contributor and Kingsview Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Scott Martin appeared on Your World with Neil Cavuto, where – to underscore the effects of inflation – he said his lunch at the fast food chain cost him $28.

“I mean, admittedly, you wonder how bad inflation is,” Martin said. “Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell, cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch.”

Martin’s comment sent Twitter reeling, as users wondered why this seemingly normal-sized man would need $28 worth of Taco Bell just for lunch, inflation notwithstanding. Others simply dismissed the veracity of his claim. Eventually, Martin tweeted an image of an order of nachos, one burrito, two tacos, and a large soda.

Martin’s appearance was picked up by The Daily Show, where correspondent Roy Wood Jr. hilariously roasted him:

That dude said he ate $28 worth of Taco Bell and we haven’t heard from him since. You can’t eat $28 worth of Taco Bell on a workday. I bet he called in today for Fox Business. You can’t do a live hit for $28 for Taco Bell in your stomach like that. Somebody check on that man. Like, you gotta – what they call it? A wellness check. You gotta do a wellness check like when you ain’t heard from your loved one in a while. The police gotta roll by. I bet the police go by the house right now.

Payne cackled uncontrollably before regaining his composure.

“Did the police knock on your door?” Payne joked.

“I mean, Charles, at least that guy cares,” Martin responded. “At least he’s constructive, at least he cares, and to that fellow, thank you for the concern, man, and I’m doing fine. What I did though, is I didn’t have breakfast that morning and I had a late dinner, but that was my lunch indeed on Tuesday. And guess what? I’m going to go back eventually to that same lunch and maybe we’ll do it on TV next time.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

