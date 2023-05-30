‘Sometimes, Grown-Ups Are Actually In Charge’: Joe Scarborough Praises Frequent Target Kevin McCarthy on Debt Deal

Even though Joe Scarborough doesn’t hold the most positive opinion about Kevin McCarthy, he offered the House Speaker a measure of credit for reaching a tentative deal with the White House on the debt ceiling.

Scarborough led Morning Joe in their conversation about the agreement in principle. McCarthy and President Joe Biden reached to raise the debt limit. He explained that this was possible because “they had no choice” despite all of the vitriol in America’s political landscape.

“There is much to mourn about the direction that some have decided to take this country in,” Scarborough said. “But you look, and you see that you actually have in Joe Biden and here, Kevin McCarthy, but you have a Democratic president and Republican Senate, and now House, that have worked together in pretty historic ways over the last year and a half.”

Scarborough continued by remarking that when the national economy was on the line, McCarthy and Biden both “behaved responsibly” and “things are getting done.”

It’s not always quite as bleak and catastrophic as people who get paid a lot of money to say it is on — whether it’s cable shows or online or in podcasts or in political speeches or in books. Sometimes grown-ups are actually in charge in Washington D.C., and things get done.

While McCarthy has been optimistic about the bill’s passage, Willie Geist noted that several of the speaker’s fellow Republicans have been vocal with their displeasure about it. This led to Scarborough’s suggestion that those people ought to “stop throwing bombs” and acting like the deal is the end of the world.

Watch above via MSNBC.

