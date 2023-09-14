‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Tells Fox News She Joined OnlyFans Because Her Vaccine Mandate Stance Cost Her Acting Gigs

Actress Drea de Matteo opened up on why she has taken up a gig on the adult-oriented content subscription service, OnlyFans.

Matteo, known for playing Adriana La Cerva on the critically-acclaimed show The Sopranos, announced in late August that she was on OnlyFans, telling her followers they “won’t get censored” on her page charging $15 a month for access.

https://t.co/JRNxgEEfRDhttps://t.co/qlv6o7XyhY COME join the circus 🤡 won’t get censored here! 💃🏼 — Drea de Matteo (@dreadematteo) August 25, 2023

The actress spoke to Fox News about her decision — claiming she did it to make money for her family after her opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates caused her to be effectively blackballed from Hollywood.

“I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat,” said de Matteo. “I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it’… I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner.”

On the subject of her stance against vaccine mandate, de Matteo said she was forced to “switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage.” Matteo also said her agent dropped her because of her public position on the subject, and claims she almost lost her family’s home as a result.

“I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago,” she said. “So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again.”

The actress added that “People find that hard to believe that I was never really paid very much money for any of the jobs I’ve done,” and that “I literally took jobs to feed my family” while her boyfriend, Robby Staebler, is often on the road with his band. She said Staebler and her kids supported her decision to join OnlyFans, and she dismissed those who might be judgmental of her choice.

“I’d rather save my family than save face,” de Matteo said. “When people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, ‘Damn straight, I hope you’re never in the f*cking position I’m in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.”

