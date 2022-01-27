‘Soros Buys His Power’: Tucker Carlson Fires Back at Detractors Over Criticism of Liberal Mega-Donor

Tucker Carlson has come under fire in some quarters over his criticisms of billionaire George Soros, a longtime financial backer of liberal causes and candidates. Conservatives have frequently attacked Soros. Sometimes, these criticisms have been anti-Semitic in nature.

The Fox News host’s Tucker Carlson Originals series has been airing episodes about Hungary and the competing visions of the Hungarian-born Soros and President Viktor Orban, an ardent nationalist Carlson admires.

“Soros is one of the most powerful political figures in the United States,” Carlson said Thursday night. “Soros has more influence over the way Americans live their lives than all the voters in your average congressional district combined.”

Carlson claimed his progressive ideas are unpopular, but “he’s a billionaire. Soros buys his power, and that is not the way a democracy is supposed to work.”

The host said Americans aren’t aware of what Soros is doing “and there’s a reason for it.”

“News organizations that attempt to report honestly on George Soros find themselves bombarded by Soros’ lawyers and allies threatening legal action and smear campaigns. Ask around.”

Carlson did not cite specific examples, nor did he explain to his viewers where “around” could be located so that they may direct their inquiries appropriately. He continued,

Now, most news organizations are intimidated by this, and you can see why they are. Anyone who dares to criticize George Soros is denounced as a bigot. They claim that disagreeing with an atheist billionaire is an act of prejudice. It’s hate! George Soros may be one of the most richest and most influential men in the world. But he would like you to know that he’s also an oppressed victim of your unauthorized opinions. Just like if you’re not for going to war in Ukraine, you’re a tool of Putin! Please. We see this routine a lot. In fact, every day. Soros’ allies are doing it us right now at maximum volume in response to our documentary on Haiti [sic] We expected that. And we don’t care. You have a right to know exactly what George Soros is doing to this country and to other countries around the world. And we think we’ve got an obligation to tell you. So we’re going to continue to.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com