Rudy Giuliani has been leaning into some R&R since he wrapped up his high profile gig on President Donald Trump’s legal team, tweeting out Seth Rich conspiracies and hitching yacht rides with young bloggers.

He’s also hitting the cocktail party circuit: A source told Mediaite that on Tuesday night Giuliani showed up to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s book party in Manhattan. He was accompanied by — the source’s words — a “phalanx” of Daily Caller bloggers. Giuliani’s entourage included Daily Caller video columnist Stephanie Hamill, contributor Christianné Allen and video fellow Maranda Finney.

The group took over a corner table at the party, held at The Stand in Union Square. They stayed until the end, the source said, and left together.

This isn’t the first time the septuagenarian ex-mayor of New York and the three bloggers have created quality memories together. Last month, they posed for a video on a yacht before dining at the Hunt & Fish Club, Anthony Scaramucci’s Manhattan restaurant.

Rudy Giuliani had a nice boat trip recently with Daily Caller employees Christianné Allen, Stephanie Hamill and Maranda Finney pic.twitter.com/8bttgGB2U6 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 9, 2019

Here they are enjoying a nice dinner at Anthony Scaramucci’s “Hunt & Fish Club” in NYC pic.twitter.com/kZnilWRZ4R — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 9, 2019

Also in attendance at Pirro’s book party was Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., according to our tipster.

[Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com