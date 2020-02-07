‘Stand Up!’ Biden Leads Debate Crowd in Standing Ovation for Fired Impeachment Witness Vindman

Former Vice President Joe Biden led the audience at Friday night’s Democratic debate in a standing ovation of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council staffer who testified in the House impeachment investigation and was just fired by President Donald Trump.

Biden said Vindman should have received a medal for his service instead of conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who Trump presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union this week.

“Colonel Vindman got thrown out of the White House today — walked out,” Biden said, adding Trump “should have been pinning a medal on Vindman, and not on Rush Limbaugh.”

“I think we should all stand and give Colonel Vindman a show of how much we supported him,” Biden continued. “Stand up and clap for Vindman! Get up there!”

“That’s who we are!” Biden said as the crowd stood and clapped for the official. “We are not what Trump is.”

Watch above, via ABC News.

