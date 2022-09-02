‘Standing Up For Democracy is Not Political’: Karine Jean-Pierre Pressed By CNN on Biden Giving Campaign Speech in Front of Marines

CNN White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond pressed Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on criticism the president is receiving for having two U.S. Marines standing behind him while giving a “politically charged” speech on Thursday night.

“I know you guys have addressed this to a certain extent, but because you’re behind the podium, if you could address the criticisms and the questions about why the president delivered what sounded very much like a politically charged speech at an official White House event and taxpayer-funded, with two Marines in uniform, in particular, flanking him and visible on camera throughout.

“So I’ll take your first question. Look, the way we see it here, and I would argue the way many Americans across the country see it as standing up for democracy is not political. Denouncing political violence is not political,” Jean-Pierre responded, adding:

Defending rights and freedom is not political. Making clear that the challenges facing the nation is not political. We don’t call any of that political.

We see that as leadership and we see that as presidential. To your question about the Marines. Well, the president gave an important speech last night, a critical speech, at an added inflection point. And, you know, our democracy, our values, our values that are our values that our men and women who protect us every day and fight for every day believe in as well.

“The presence of the Marines at the speech was intended to demonstrate the deep and abiding respect the president has for these service members, to these ideals, and the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy,” she continued addressing a major criticism of the speech that was also levied at Biden by CNN anchor Brianna Keilar.

“No matter which party is in power again, no matter which power, party is in power. And it is not abnormal. It is actually normal for presidents from either side of the aisle to give speeches in front of members of the military and including President Ronald Reagan. President George H.W. Bush,” Jean-Pierre added.

“It is not an unusual sight or is not an unusual event to have happen,” she concluded before moving on.

Watch the full clip above

