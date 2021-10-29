‘Stay Strong, Neil’: Jake Tapper Shouts Out 4 PM Rival Cavuto, Denounces Death Threats Against Him for His Pro-Vaccine Messaging

CNN’s Jake Tapper took the unusual step on Friday of giving a shout out to his time-slot rival Neil Cavuto, praising the Fox News host’s pro-vaccine messaging and denouncing the death threats he had received from viewers.

Cavuto, who is immunocompromised as a cancer survivor with multiple sclerosis, was briefly off the air after he tested positive for Covid-19. In a remote appearance, Cavuto expressed gratitude that he had been vaccinated because it made his illness significantly less severe and he urged his viewers to put politics aside and “please get vaccinated.”

Unfortunately, not everyone watching responded positively to Cavuto’s message, and he received mean tweets and even death threats. Cavuto was undeterred and continued to encourage people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“A quick note from us here at The Lead,” said Tapper near the end of the first hour of his show, “We don’t often mention our competitors, but the Fox channel anchor opposite us from 4:00 until 5:00 Eastern, Neil Cavuto, has been in the news.”

“We just wanted take a moment to say a couple things about Neil,” Tapper continued:

Neil is a survivor. He has multiple sclerosis, he has had open heart surgery, he beat stage four cancer, and he is now fighting Covid. Neil recently talked about the importance of vaccines on air, precisely to protect people like him who have compromised immune systems. Sadly, many in the audience watching have been lied to about vaccines by others. Neil has received death threats for his simple, logical, science-based call for vaccinations. And Neil Cavuto is a gentleman. Neil Cavuto does not deserve that. Stay strong, Neil. We wish you health and a long, long life.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

