New House Republican conference chair Elise Stefanik insisted Sunday that the GOP is looking forward and it’s Liz Cheney looking backward by continuing to call out Donald Trump over the 2020 election and January 6th Capitol riots.

Cheney was ousted from her leadership role — and replaced by Stefanik — for blasting Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election. In a Fox News Sunday interview, Cheney even said she believes both Stefanik and Kevin McCarthy are complicit in the former president’s lies.

Stefanik appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, and said that the party is “unified in exposing the radical far-left agenda of President Joe Biden and Speaker Pelosi.”

Bartiromo brought up Cheney “focusing on January 6th, focusing on slamming President Trump,” and showed video of Cheney saying last week, “We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president.”

Stefanik immediately responded by accusing Cheney of being the one “looking backwards.”

“Republicans are looking forward. We are unified and we are talking about conservative principles,” Stefanik said. “President Trump is an important voice in the Republican party.”

At another point in the interview, Stefanik expressed support for the much-ridiculed Arizona “audit.”

On Saturday one Arizona Republican official let loose at another wild rant from the former president on the subject, called it completely “unhinged,” and said fellow Republicans need to speak out against this.

