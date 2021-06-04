Stefanik, Hawley’s Office Show Booking Emails to Slam Tapper; CNN Anchor Mocks Them for ‘Proudly Identifying’ as ‘Election Liars’

CNN’s Jake Tapper talked in a recent interview about not having Republicans who have pushed the “big lie” on his program. Politico Playbook reached out to other big cable news programs, and Fox News’ Chris Wallace said, “I don’t think moral posturing goes well with news gathering.”

Tapper defended his position, and in response to that, the offices of two Republicans shared interview requests they’ve gotten from CNN to appear on his program.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R- NY), who backed that Texas election lawsuit and has actually expressed support for the much-derided Arizona audit, posted emails from roughly a month ago today from CNN inviting her on The Lead and State of the Union.

.@jaketapper brags about his so-called principled "philosophy" not to book certain Republicans – too bad his producer begged to book us 😂#TeamElise keeps the receipts! Happy Friday spiraling @jaketapper @CNN! What a PHONY! ALMOST as bad as @ChrisCuomo — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Senator Josh Hawley (R- MO), who went ahead with his election objection on January 6th even after the riots, said Tapper’s Sunday program has invited him on 18 times since the 6th, and posted several emails from the past month.

Ignore @JakeTapper’s public virtue signaling, @CNNSotu has asked @HawleyMO to come on 18 TIMES since Jan 6. We have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/lBvbjpS6Ft — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 4, 2021

Tapper responded to both, saying, “I can’t account for every email from my excellent bookers whose job it is to present me with as many options as possible. I have just refused to allow any of the Liars, such as Rep Stefanik, on air.”

“Kind of stunning to see her proudly identify as a conspiracy theorist,” he said of Stefanik.

He similarly mocked Hawley’s office and said, “Weird to admit that your boss is an Election Liar but ok… I mean give her credit, I didn’t even mention Hawley but he’s one of most notorious election Liars, some GOP senators hold him responsible for the insurrection. So she knows who she works for!!!”

I can’t account for every email from my excellent bookers whose job it is to present me with as many options as possible. I have just refused to allow any of the Liars, such as Rep Stefanik, on air. Kind of stunning to see her proudly identify as a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/Whn3KiwEFQ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2021

And if the bookers had come to me and said he was an option I would have said no, as I have for every Election Liar. I only started explaining to them last month the reasons behind my saying no to every Big Liar. Weird to admit that your boss is an Election Liar but ok. https://t.co/Ef6w5mIpkZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2021

I mean give her credit, I didn’t even mention Hawley but he’s one of most notorious election Liars, some GOP senators hold him responsible for the insurrection. So she knows who she works for!!! https://t.co/xnRnXhCFtN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]