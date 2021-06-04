comScore Stefanik, Hawley’s Office Show Booking Emails to Slam Tapper; CNN Anchor Mocks Them for ‘Proudly Identifying’ as ‘Election Liars’

CNN’s Jake Tapper talked in a recent interview about not having Republicans who have pushed the “big lie” on his program. Politico Playbook reached out to other big cable news programs, and Fox News’ Chris Wallace said, “I don’t think moral posturing goes well with news gathering.”

Tapper defended his position, and in response to that, the offices of two Republicans shared interview requests they’ve gotten from CNN to appear on his program.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R- NY), who backed that Texas election lawsuit and has actually expressed support for the much-derided Arizona audit, posted emails from roughly a month ago today from CNN inviting her on The Lead and State of the Union.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Senator Josh Hawley (R- MO), who went ahead with his election objection on January 6th even after the riots, said Tapper’s Sunday program has invited him on 18 times since the 6th, and posted several emails from the past month.

Tapper responded to both, saying, “I can’t account for every email from my excellent bookers whose job it is to present me with as many options as possible. I have just refused to allow any of the Liars, such as Rep Stefanik, on air.”

“Kind of stunning to see her proudly identify as a conspiracy theorist,” he said of Stefanik.

He similarly mocked Hawley’s office and said, “Weird to admit that your boss is an Election Liar but ok… I mean give her credit, I didn’t even mention Hawley but he’s one of most notorious election Liars, some GOP senators hold him responsible for the insurrection. So she knows who she works for!!!”

