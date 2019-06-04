House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stuck by the Democratic leadership line on impeachment––the “not yet” approach––on CNN today and even took a swipe at the media for continuing to ask.

Wolf Blitzer brought up his comments following the release of the Mueller report that impeachment wouldn’t be worthwhile at that point.

“I know you and other reporters keep asking and they want us to say we’re for impeachment,” Hoyer answered. “What we are for is continuing our investigations.”

He talked about the multiple investigations into the Trump administration and the ongoing clash between the House and the White House.

But Hoyer downplayed iumpeachment again and said they’re proceeding in a measured but “forceful” way to gather more information.

At one point Blitzer said, “I just want to point out, I’m not asking you to do anything or support anything, I’m just asking some questions, trying to get precise information.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

