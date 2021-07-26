House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer snapped back at Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for attacking his fellow representatives, Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

Hoyer spoke on Monday with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, who rolled footage of McCarthy calling Cheney and Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans” and suggesting he might politically punish them for their involvement in the January 6th House Select Committee. McCarthy also complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is predetermining the investigation’s findings because she blocked him from putting Donald Trump’s allies on the committee, whereas Cheney and Kinzinger have held the former president personally responsible for the storming of the Capitol.

Hoyer was asked for his retort to McCarthy, and he answered “that’s absurd.”

“If anybody looks at the voting records of Mr. Kinzinger and Mrs. Cheney, they will know that they haven’t voted with Speaker Pelosi except on the most bipartisan of bills,” Hoyer said. “They are real Republicans.”

As Hoyer continued to note the conservative credentials of both lawmakers, he added that the key difference between them and their colleagues is “they both believe in the truth.” He also praised Cheney and Kinzinger for their “courage and commitment” while predicting they’ll preserve the integrity of the committee’s efforts.

“Truth ought to be an intellectually honest pursuit,” Hoyer said, “and that’s what Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are going to do.”

Hoyer went on by suggesting that the committee should subpoena McCarthy and compel him to testify about the phone call he had with Trump while the former president’s supporters were ransacking the Capitol.

I don’t know what his role was, but in talking to the president, I think the American people ought to hear from him what he said and what the president said in return.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

