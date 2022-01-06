Remember Chris Cuomo? He was the CNN anchor who was fired from his job when it was revealed that, among other things, he had been advising his brother, then-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, which many saw as a breach of journalistic ethics? Funny story…

Stephanie Grisham was the White House Communications Director and Press Secretary under President Donald Trump. She is promoting a tell-all book from her experience in the White House and is working with the House Select Committee to investigate the events of January 6th.

On the anniversary of that fateful day, she appeared on CNN’s New Day to dish on her experiences, and in particular, give insight on the some might call the incestuous relationship between Fox News and the Trump administration during her four years working in the White House.

Following news that Fox News host Sean Hannity was asked to sit down with the Select Committee to discuss texts with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, among other things, Grisham said what everyone already knew: that Hannity “was like a shadow adviser” to Trump.

“I spoke to him all the time,” she clarified. “I sat with him prior to interviews he would do with the president. And he definitely advised the president on many, many things to do. So it didn’t surprise me that he was reaching out to Meadows or anybody else. That was something that was done quite often to try to get messages to the president.”

John Berman noted that one of the texts began with the word “we.”

“Sean Hannity said ‘we can’t have this,'” Berman said, asking “Where was the line between Sean Hannity and Fox and the White House? Was there a line?”

“I can’t speak to Fox as a whole,” she replied. “I think some good reporters there. But I would say you’ve got your evening hosts, like Judge Jeanine [Pirro], Maria [Bartiromo] in the morning. Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham. They were all acting as advisers oftentimes. In fact, on election night, the night before he took the stage, Judge Jeanine and Laura Ingraham were in the room.”

Now, for anyone who has paid attention to Fox News and former President Trump over the past four-five years, this will come as no surprise. But Grisham served as Communications Director under Trump and this is a new level of transparency that has heretofore been left unsaid in such a clear and stark manner.

Watch above via CNN.

