Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham expressed “hope” on Wednesday’s The View that former President Donald Trump gets charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Grisham recalled sending then-First Lady Melania Trump a text message that day calling on her to send a tweet calling for peaceful protest and to call for ending the violence only for her to refuse to do so.

Grisham, who testified in January in front of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, predicted that Trump will be implicated in the investigation over Jan. 6.

“I think that it’s going to go up,” she said.

“Is it going to go up to Trump,” asked View co-host, Joy Behar.

“I hope so,” replied Grisham.

“I know we all hope so,” said Behar. “But do you think it’ll happen?”

“I don’t know,” said Grisham. “He seems to get away with everything. I don’t know.”

On Tuesday, a jury convicted a man on all charges in what was the first trial related to Jan. 6.

Guy Reffitt, who was not in the Capitol during the riot, was found guilty on all five charges after the jury deliberated for less than four hours.

Also on Tuesday, Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio was arrested in connection with Jan. 6.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com