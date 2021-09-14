MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday scolded celebrities at Monday’s Met Gala who she said were obsessing on the red carpet about food.

“Stars were shining bright at the Met Gala. Last year’s gala was canceled due to the pandemic. But last night, some of our biggest fully-vaccinated celebrities made up for it by showing up and showing out,” said Ruhle on her show, Stephanie Ruhle Reports. “This year’s theme was American independence, leaving a lot of room for interpretation with celebrities like Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas [X] and J-Lo [Jennifer Lopez] taking the fundraiser by storm. I watched it on TV on two computers with my daughter. We loved every minute of it.”

Ruhle then got into her criticism of the event without calling out celebrities by name.

“All of those absolutely gorgeous celebrities, they kept saying the same thing over and over when they were interviewed last night,” she said. “They kept talking about how they couldn’t wait to go inside and eat because they hadn’t eaten in days because they were trying to fit into their dresses.”

“Again, here’s the thing: Not one of them would have looked an ounce less stunning if they weighed a couple more pounds,” continued Ruhle. “But those words that they repeated over and over are going to weigh heavy for years to the girls, the children, the women, anyone watching. And I hope they remember that.”

