Stephanie Ruhle Urges Democrats to ‘Sell’ Jobs Report: Trump Would Have ‘A Disco Party in the Oval Office and a Parade Tomorrow’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace asked the question everyone has been wondering since Tuesday’s election losses: where do the Democrats go from here? And MSNBC’s senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle took the question as an opportunity to encourage the Democratic party to use the jobs report victory to their advantage going forward.

Wallace began the segment highlighting the Biden administration’s economic success this month. The U.S. “added 531,000 jobs in the month of October,” said Wallace. “It’s a number higher than was expected.”

“I was thinking about progress on his agenda, and I was wondering if might be better for Democrats if election day were next Tuesday,” Wallace asked Ruhle.

“It might be better if Democrats realized this is a branding opportunity,” replied Ruhle, “Sell it.”

Ruhle continued, invoking what she believes former President Donald Trump would have done in the same scenario.

“If Donald Trump had 1/8 of the wins that Biden has today, he would be having a press conference all day, a disco party in the Oval Office, and a parade tomorrow,” claimed Ruhle.

“A military parade, at that,” chimed in Wallace, as she chuckled at Ruhle’s statement.

“I know you remember a year and a half ago, Nicolle, we were in shut down in a global pandemic, possibly facing a global recession,” continued Ruhle. “Now we are clearly in an economic recovery, and I can’t figure out why the Democrats aren’t doing a more aggressive job selling it and celebrating it.”

Ruhle dug further into the Democratic party strategy recounting a recent experience with a Democratic official. “I brought up, ‘boom, look where the Dow is’ and he said to me, ‘oh well, that’s not really our brand.'”

“Why not?” she questioned aloud, “Why do we keep having to think that the stock market is only for rich Wall Street titans?”

“While we’re obviously not out of the woods, we are on the eve of possibly passing legislation… that’s going to significantly create stronger economic foundation for all Americans,” claimed Ruhle.

Ruhle concluded by adding, “I don’t need to tell you how well rich people are doing because it is boomtown party.”

“We’re in a good place, economically.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

