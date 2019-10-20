During his extensive Sunday interview with George Stephanopoulos, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit a wall when confronted over White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s recent press conference.

Mulvaney has been at the center of the news cycle ever since he admitted there was a quid pro quo when President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family. Mulvaney has tried to walk back these remarks, but the incident has drawn new scrutiny to Trump, so Stephanopoulos asked Pompeo about the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“I never saw that in the decision-making process that I was a part of,” Pompeo said. He went on to claim that “the people in Ukraine are safer and more secure” thanks to the actions of the Trump administration.

As Pompeo continued to distance himself from Mulvaney’s comments, Stephanopoulos continued to ask him if it was appropriate to hold back foreign aid in this situation.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals and secondary things based on what someone else has said,” Pompeo grumbled.

“Except it’s not a hypothetical,” Stephanopoulos responded. “The Chief of Staff said it did.”

Pompeo hesitated after that before once again calling it a “hypothetical” and insisting the administration’s dealings with Ukraine were appropriate.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]