ABC’s George Stephanopoulos interrogated Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) on Sunday over the political and legal implications of President Donald Trump nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court so close to the 2020 election.

In an interview for This Week, Lee cheered for Barrett’s nomination while expressing his hope that it will lead the Supreme Court to eventually declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Earlier in the show, Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) argued that Barrett should recuse herself from election considerations if confirmed to the bench, so Stephanopoulos followed-up by asking Lee if he thinks the same.

“I’m not going to purport to speak of what she ought to do with her recusal,” Lee said, walking around the core of the question. “I have every confidence that she’ll make the right decision.”

“On its face,” Stephanopoulos responded, “the president is talking about the danger of a 4-4 court from his perspective. He’s saying the election is going to be rigged, he says he needs a Supreme Court justice in there to basically create a majority and, by implication, support his position. Doesn’t that create a series of conflicts on its face?”

Lee took issue with the framing of Stephanopoulos’ question, which led to the two of them locking horns over the shifting rhetoric on a 4-4 Supreme Court deadlock.

“So, you have no problem with the idea a president nominating someone 38 days before an election would then have that person sit in judgement of the very election in play?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Watch Lee’s response above, via ABC.

