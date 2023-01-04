Stephen A Smith and Sean Hannity Agree: Damar Hamlin’s Tragic Injury Has Been a Unifying Moment for America

Sean Hannity invited Stephen A. Smith on to his show Tuesday evening to discuss the tragic injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin that occurred on Monday Night Football, and both celebrated how players, coaches, fans, and, yes, even America, have “come together,” as a result of this event.

The two broadcast firebrands do not always agree on many political topics, but they always discuss them in an amicable and mutually respectful manner. It is always good television when these two chat because they both stick to their guns, but neither throws proverbial grenades at the other. They are tough sons of bitches, and as a result, they give as good as they get.

But Tuesday night, they each sort of celebrated the fact that despite the tragedy of an NFL player nearly losing his life on the field of play, a wonderful thing has emerged: a unification first among the opposing players and coaches but also fans and American citizens in general, all in the unique agreement of support for Hamlin, his family and teammates closest to the situation.

Hannity introduced the subject in the context of the sometimes toxic mix of sports and politics, to which Smith took the baton:

HANNITY: And I’m like, here you have the most unifying event. People of all socioeconomic backgrounds, all races, they all come together. They have a common passion, a sport, a common passion, a team. They’re high-fiving strangers, people they don’t know. They’re having the time of their life. I never wanted politics here. Last night, in the midst of this horrible tragedy — and our prayers are with him and his family — I saw people, coaches, players on both sides. I saw the best in athletes last night on that field. SMITH: Well, first of all, it’s a brotherhood. I mean, the players love each other. They respect one another. They go through trials and tribulations and put their bodies and their minds through a lot of things the average citizen simply couldn’t even think about enduring. So, there’s a kinship that comes along with that. The coaches, the people associated with the teams, folks associated with the league that are hands on, they get to see these guys every day do the things that they do. HANNITY: Amazing. SMITH: They are eyewitnesses to this. So, obviously, it’s a fraternity. They come together as one. And that’s what you saw take place last night. It wasn’t just the Buffalo Bills medical professionals. It was also that of the Cincinnati Bengals… HANNITY: A hundred percent. SMITH: … along with independent medical professionals. They all came together. And to allude to your point about politics and things like that invading the sport, I would remind you that the likelihood is that you had people on that field yesterday who didn’t necessarily always agree with one another 100 percent of the time. HANNITY: They came together. SMITH: But they came together anyway, because that’s what we are as American citizens.

Is the Damar Hamlin injury the transcendent moment that our bitterly divided nation desperately needs? Perhaps. But also….kinda weird that these two brought politics into a story where there was heretofore, no politics?

We’ll opt to focus on the positive!

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com