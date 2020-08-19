Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon Poke Fun at Night Two of the DNC: ‘One of the Most Electrifying Infomercials of the Year’

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon poked fun at the DNC on night two of the convention, Colbert calling it “one of the most electrifying infomercials of the year.”

The host noted that Tuesday night’s theme was “Leadership Matters,” and joked that it “forced the GOP to rename the second night of their convention All Qualities Matter.”

He went through the whole roster of big speeches, including Former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams, Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Former President Bill Clinton. Colbert generally focused on their respective takedowns of President Donald Trump, but also mocked Clinton — joking that he does not have the right to lecture people on what happens in the Oval Office.

The host played a clip of Clinton claiming “The Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it is a storm center,” and noted that it’s a good point. “But I don’t think Bill Clinton gets to lecture anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office,” he added. “Those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns.”

Colbert also mocked the DNC for only giving Ocasio-Cortez’s one minute to read her speech, comparing it to a Hollywood star getting played off at an award show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fallon addressed Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech from night one of the DNC before addressing Tuesday night’s event and joked that it made Trump squeeze “his Diet Coke hand so hard it turned into a diamond.”

“That’s right, everyone is saying the former first lady stole the night,” he added. “I’m actually worried the speech might have backfired for Biden, because right after, everyone with a ballot wrote in Michelle Obama.”

The host joked that midway through the second night of the convention, the Democrats realized they accidentally left former Ohio Governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich at the crossroads he delivered his speech from on Monday night.

“The former president Bill Clinton spoke tonight, and this is fun, during the speech you could see Hillary in the background throwing uppercuts at slabs of meat,” Fallon joked. “But this is interesting, Former President Jimmy Carter also spoke tonight. That’s how old Joe Biden is, they brought in Jimmy Carter to rally the youth vote.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]