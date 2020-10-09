Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah Mock Trump For Refusing Virtual Debate: He’s Dropping Out ‘Because They’d Make Him Follow Rules’

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah mocked President Donald Trump for refusing to debate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden virtually — Noah joking that he’s dropping out “because they’d make him follow rules.”

Trump said he would not participate in a virtual debate during an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. His announcement quickly followed a statement from the Commission for Presidential Debates, which said that the October 15 event will go virtual “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump said to Bartiromo. “That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It’s ridiculous.”

“Yes, Trump’s time is very precious, he said while calling Fox Business in the middle of a deadly plague,” Colbert joked before roasting Trump for being afraid of rules that he agreed to.

Colbert himself, however, had some questions about a virtual debate and wondered how that would even work.

“Hopefully it will be like Tron, so instead of discussing the economy, they’ll just race around on light cycles. Of course they’ll need to update their wardrobe,” he said before flashing a picture of Trump and Biden in light suits.

Noah similarly mocked the president for refusing to virtually debate Biden, joking that “you’ve got to love Trump sometimes. He’s just that openly admitting he won’t do a virtual debate because they’d make him follow rules.”

“Can you imagine a debate where you stop talking when your time is up? That’s not a world I wanna live in,” Noah said mimicking Trump.

“To be honest, Trump-hating Zoom is maybe the most relatable thing he’s done since he became president,” he joked. “But if Trump didn’t want to do a virtual debate, you know what he could have done? Not gotten coronavirus, motherf*cker.”

Noah noted that if Trump actually understood how the coronavirus worked and did not want to spread it to others, he would be more than happy to debate Biden virtually. The host pointed out that, unfortunately, neither of those two things is true.

The host also took a few shots at Bartiromo, blasting her for failing to ask Trump hard-hitting questions, and instead settling for “do you feel that you are contagious?”

