The Late Show host Stephen Colbert made a mockery of California’s gubernatorial recall election, while presenting the award for supporting actress in a drama at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Prior to announcing the real award, Colbert quipped that he first had “the results of the special recall election for the 2018 Emmy for outstanding comedy.”

The recall to which Colbert refers to was California’s recent special election which wrapped up on Tuesday, with current Governor Gavin Newsom easily prevailing conservative talk show host Larry Elder. Newsom triumphed against a Republican-led effort to remove him from his remaining term in office.

Colbert continued his mockery of the special election, putting into true Emmy terms, by invoking the previously triumphant Amazon show Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “As you remember, that year, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ was duly elected with an overwhelming majority,” said Colbert.

“But! California law does allow for the recall of any Emmy award if enough signatures are first obtained,” continued Colbert, “meaning, the 2018 Emmy winner for best comedy could soon be ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Larry Elder.'”

Elder, prior to election day, insinuated the election may be fraudulent calling for the California legislature to fix “twisted results” on a newly launched website intended to for California residents to report evidence of fraud, before any votes had been cast.

Colbert continued the bit announcing, “with 100% of precincts reporting, Mrs. Maisel has survived the recall and will remain marvelous! Congratulations!”

The Late Show host then griped about the amount of money that was thrown into this election.”And it only cost California $275 million,” Colbert said sarcastically.

Following the bit, Colbert announced the winner of the Emmy for supporting actress in a drama, which was earned by The Crown’s Gillian Anderson for her transformative portrayal of former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher.

