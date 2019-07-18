The Late Show host Stephen Colbert roasted Eric Trump on Wednesday night, dubbing him the “dullest knife” in the Republican drawer after the first son told Fox & Friends that “95 percent” of people were behind his dad.

“My father is in there, and he’s fighting every single day. And he has to fight against the media,” the Trump son said. “He has to fight against these lunatics. And guys, I’m telling you, 95 percent of this country is behind him in this message.”

After playing the clip of Eric’s words, Colbert then did his best and somewhat brutal impression of the president’s son, complete with funny teeth and a distracted monologue.

“Yeah, 95, I’m telling ya,” Colbert as Eric said drawing laughs and applause from his audience.

“95 percent is behind my dad, okay,” he continued on. “Okay, you better check my math, okay, he lost the popular vote, okay, lowest approval rating of all time”

Colbert as Eric then got distracted by an invisible bunny.

“Hi, Mr. Bunny, Dad, can I keep him, wait, come back. Come back, Mr. Bunny! I love you!” he said before lamenting, “they always leave.”

Watch above, via CBS

