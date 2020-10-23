Stephen Colbert Celebrates Trump’s Last Debate Ever: ‘Tonight Was Like Getting Our Last Wisdom Tooth Taken Out’

On Thursday’s The Late Show, Stephen Colbert celebrated the last presidential debate of 2020, and more importantly, President Donald Trump’s last debate ever.

Win or lose on November 3, Trump can never run for president again, and what does that mean? No more Trump debates, or as Colbert put it, we got “our last wisdom tooth taken out.”

“Tonight was Donald Trump’s very last chance to make his closing argument,” Colbert said. “Please ignore what he’s like or anything he’s ever done.”

The host then created a video of Trump repeatedly saying “blah blah blah” until a glitchy mute button blew him up. Somehow, this did not get rid of the president, as he appeared in Colbert’s studio, unable to stop spewing nonsense. The host then sprayed him with a water bottle meant to tame unruly pets until the president finally disappeared from the scene.

“It’s impossible to keep them off the furniture,” Colbert quipped before revealing the highlight of his night: “We will never have to watch Donald Trump debate again!”

“Counting the 2016 Republican primary, we’ve watched him do that 16 times,” he said. “It’s excruciating. It’s like dental surgery and tonight was like getting our last wisdom tooth taken out.” Colbert also gave his viewers a review of the debate — praising moderator Kristen Welker on a job well done and crediting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for pushing back on Trump’s baseless accusations against his son Hunter. Colbert did not, however, have such nice words for the president. “Trump sounds like three kids stacked in a trench coat pretending to be an adult,” he joked before mimicking the president. “‘I’m like a businessman doing business. I love the office and eat taxes with my coffee. Three tickets for the boobie movie, please.’” The host finished by reminding Americans of the “tough choice” they face this fall: “Do they vote for Joe Biden on November 3rd? Or do they vote for him early? Because the ultimate mute button is in your hands.” Watch above, via YouTube.

