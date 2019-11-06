Late Show host Stephen Colbert took aim at President Donald Trump after yet another bombshell revelation in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, this time from Trump donor and US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland who confirmed the White House quid pro quo.

Sondland’s shocking testimony, publicly released in full on Tuesday, came after he asked to dramatically revise his previous statements just 24 hours before they were to be released. In his new sworn testimony, Sondland reversed course and said that he, in fact, did directly communicate a quid pro quo to Ukrainian officials, demanding the announcement of an investigation into Trump’s potential 2020 rival Joe Biden in exchange for military aid held up by the White House.

“Today, Sondland amended his testimony,” Colbert noted, pausing for a beat, “much the same way that Sherman amended Atlanta.”

“It turns out, yes, quid pro quo,” Colbert added. “Now, why did Sondland decide to revise his statements to Congress? According to him, incriminating testimony from other witnesses, like [acting US Ambassador to Ukraine] Bill Taylor, ‘refreshed my recollection about certain conversations.'”

“Huh, you know what, that testimony really refreshed the old noodle,” Colbert went on, as Sondland. “It made me remember one important detail: That I don’t want to go to jail for perjury!”

“That is game, set, match!” he exclaimed. “All she wrote! The fat lady has sung! Other sports metaphors I really don’t understand: Goodbye, Mr. Spaulding. Take the rock to the rim. It’s over now, so drink that big black cow and get outta here!”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]