Stephen Colbert Mocks Kari Lake’s Claim Her Comments Were Creatively Edited By Actually Creatively Editing Her

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake’s claim that her comments about the attack against Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), were misrepresented through “creative editing” — by releasing a video clip that was actually creatively edited.

During a campaign event on Monday, Lake mocked last week’s attack on the Speaker’s husband, who was released from the hospital on Thursday.

“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” she said.

On Tuesday, Lake blamed what she called “creative editing” of her remarks.

“Go back and look at the video and a lot of creative editing was done,” she said.

Colbert decided to have a field day as Thursday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert creatively edited her.

“Kari Lake’s comments obviously were not creatively edited,” said a narrator. “But here’s what it would sound like if they were.” The show then played a video of Lake’s words clipped together to form sentences she never actually said:

I’m fraught with problems. I’m incompetent. Joe Biden is so attractive. I’m so guilty of crimes. I’m going to be the worst nightmare for the American people, whoa! They know because they’ve heard me want to kill every man and child in this country. How do you defend that? I’m all for the most racist things that are offensive and I hope that the cartels arrest your baby.

Lake’s comment mocking the attack against Paul Pelosi was met with scorn from critics including former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Appearing on CNN on Thursday, Clinton said:

That you would have people on the Republican ticket like the woman running in Arizona laughing about an attack on anyone — let alone an 82-year-old man whose wife happens to be second-in-line to the presidency. You know, I am rarely shocked anymore, but the reaction that I’ve seen from a number of Republicans, both in person and online, making fun of that attack, somehow trying to turn it into a joke, the same party that wants us to be worried about crime? You know, the hypocrisy is incredibly obvious and I want voters to think hard about why would you give authority to people who laugh at what happened to Paul Pelosi? We can have our differences over all kinds of policies, but when you really get to the human level, my goodness! What kind of person is that, and why would we entrust any power to such a person?

Watch above via CBS.

