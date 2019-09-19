Twirling a Snidely Whiplash-type imaginary mustache, Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump for sounding like a “villain from a 1930s two-reeler” movie over the president’s recent threat to “do some dastardly things” to Iran.

Colbert was taking aim at comments Trump made on Wednesday while announcing that the US would not take military action on behalf of Saudi Arabia after one its key oil facilities was allegedly attacked by Iranian drones and missiles. The president’s personal defenses were raised after noted war hawk Sen. Lindsey Graham had criticized his “weakness” toward Iran in a Tweet.

“I actually think it’s a sign of strength,” Trump countered in a clip, standing in front of Marine One. “We have the strongest military in the world now. And I think it’s a great sign of strength. It’s very easy to attack and, you know, there’s plenty of time to do some dastardly things.”

Colbert, deadpan, took a beat to react to Trump’s anachronistic word choice.

“What? … Dastardly?” he said, snapping his fingers at his ears. “Look, I’m not saying attacking Iran is right, but I’ve never heard the Commander-in-Chief call U.S. military action ‘dastardly.’ He sounds like the villain in a 1930’s two-reeler.”

He then launched into a dialogue of what that movie might sound like.

“You must bomb Iran,” said a mustache-twirling villain.

“I can’t bomb Iran,” replied Colbert’s damsel.

“You must bomb Iran.”

“I can’t bomb Iran.”

“I’ll bomb Iran,” Colbert’s Trump interjected.

“My hero!”

“Curses! He’s the greatest negotiator of all time.’ Wait, wait! She’s still tied to the railroad track, Mr. President.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

