CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump’s feigned helplessness after several White House reporters asked what he would do if his supporters started chanting “Send her back!” at his Ohio campaign rally.

Earlier on Thursday, the brash, tough-guy politician who once publicly called on his supporters to “knock the crap” out of protestors at one of his campaign rallies, now proclaimed there was little he could do when pressed on the matter by reporters. “I don’t know, I can’t tell you whether or not they’re going to do that chant,” Trump said. “I don’t know that you can stop people.”

Colbert, doing his Trump impersonation, offered a possible explanation for the president’s convenient change of heart. “I’ve got one thing, and one thing only to say about those terrible racist chants,” he said. “They really put the asses in the seats.”

Trump continued to stonewall, Colbert noted, when pressed again about what his reaction would be.

“I mean what am I going to do, tell my whole audience to go back where they came from? That is not what America is about, folks,” Colbert’s Trump said.

The CBS comedian then played a final clip, where a reporter asked Trump if he would offer a preemptive warning to his supporters to avoid the chant, and the president once again demurred.

“I do have a message. My message is for the people, do you know what my message is?” Colbert’s Trump said. “I love them. And I think they love me. I actually think they love me. They love me, they really love me. Or they really hate Mexicans, you know. Potato-burrito.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com