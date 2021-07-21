Stephen Colbert brutally mocked Fox News and, in particular, Fox & Friends co-host, Brian Kilmeade, amidst an ongoing challenge of encouraging vaccine-hesitant to get vaccinated.

CDC Director Rachelle Walensky has repeatedly noted that, currently, the coronavirus pandemic is largely only affecting the unvaccinated, a claim which is supported by a great number of individual reports from public health departments and hospitals around the nation. Polling shows that the most likely to avoid getting inoculated against the potentially deadly contagion is White Republicans, who happen also to comprise the target audience of Fox News programming.

It is in this context that Colber referenced another new poll from Axios that found that most Americans who still aren’t vaccinated is likely to get them the shot, or as Colbert said “these people are die-hard pro dying.”

He then pivoted to Fox News, which he derided by paraphrasing their slogan to “We report. You Just Died,” before running a clip of Fox & Friends. As he set the clip up, Colber mocked Kilmeade as “Fox friend and contestant on Jeopardy realizing he spelled his own name wrong.”

In the clip, Kilmeade compares not getting a vaccine to thrill-seeking. “if you didn’t get a vaccination, that’s your choice. But if you did, like I and they did and maybe you did, then you should not wear a mask,” Kilmeade says. “And if you did and you want to go cliff diving this weekend, you don’t have to check with me. It seems a little dangerous, but I’m not gonna judge you. If you go ahead and put yourself in danger, if you feel as though this is not something for you, don’t do it, but don’t affect my life.”

Steve Doocy then notes to his colleague “99% of the people dying from Covid are unvaccinated,” to which Kilmeade proclaims “that’s their choice.”

“So the brown-haired guy believes that being unvaccinated and maskless is the same as being a thrill seeker who jumps off cliffs. That analogy does work if you first strap that cliff-jumper to a group of old people,” Colbert mocked.

