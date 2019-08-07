CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert skewered the morning crew at Fox and Friends for their clumsy assumption that a Tweet by President Barack Obama broadly condemning leaders who feed “a climate of fear and hatred” as well as “racist sentiments” was aimed at President Donald Trump.

“Now, Obama never mentions a politician by name in the statement. Hmm, who could it be? Well, the friendly friends over at ‘Fox & his friends’ have a pretty good idea,” Colbert said in a mocking tone, before playing a clip of the Fox morning show’s Tuesday edition.

“I guess he’s talking about President Trump,” Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade says earnestly in the clip. “Ya think?” co-host Steve Doocy responds, sarcastically.

“Come on, Doocy!” Colbert said, jumping in. “Don’t accuse Brian Kilmeade of thinking. It’s more like whatever mental activity is involved when a leaf decides to fall off a branch.”

Colbert then played another clip of Kilmeade, who has previously said that he found the claim that Trump is racist to be “personally offensive.”

“I’m just wondering, did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook?” Kilmeade asked in the second clip. “Did President Bush ever come at— he had 32 shootings of four and more deaths, mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said, ‘Wow, it’s this president. President Obama is out of control.'”

Colbert wasn’t buying that logic, however, though he did find Kilmeade’s inadvertent admission notable.

“Wait. Why are you acting so offended? Obama did not say Trump was the racist. You just did,” Colbert said to applause. “It’s one of the few times that you’ve stated a fact on camera. It’s like if you said, ‘Look, it’s time for someone to stop taking dumps on my lawn,’ and your neighbor goes, ‘You can’t prove I did it!'”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

