Late Show host Stephen Colbert struck a decidedly somber and earnest note at the end of his monologue and instead offered up heartfelt praise of Utah Republican Mitt Romney for “not lying to us or himself” and voting to remove President Donald Trump over abuse of power charges.

Colbert, who had, just minutes earlier, excoriated Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins for her overly credulous take on Trump’s contrition, acknowledged that he had mocked Romney many times in the past. “I would do all those jokes again because that’s oath I took,” he joked.

But he then turned serious and hailed as “inspiring” Romney’s speech on the floor of the Senate Wednesday explaining his ‘aye’ vote for removal.

Thank you for taking your oath seriously Mitt Romney. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/xLZboheZrH — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 6, 2020

“Hearing Mitt Romney take his oath to God seriously was like finding water in the desert,” Colbert said. “Because we know Republicans are lying when they say that ‘Trump didn’t do anything wrong’ or that ‘Maybe he did but he shouldn’t be removed.’ Every person who leaves the White House and writes a book about it, every journalist who gets a peek behind the curtain — like the two we had last night — they all tell us the Republicans privately are horrified by Donald Trump and want something, someone to do something to stop him. But they don’t have the balls to say that out loud when it matters.”

“That’s why an oath is important,” Colbert continued. “Now, oaths may not mean a lot to some people. But here’s what it’s about, when you take an oath you can’t say one thing and think another. You are asking God to witness, on the pain of your immortal soul, that what you whisper in your heart is what comes out of your mouth, though most these of these guys talk out their ass.”

Colbert then cited a stirring moment from the award-winning play and movie A Man for All Seasons, where the main character, Thomas More, cites his own oath to God as justification for daring to be the lone opposition to the tyrannical King Henry VIII.

“Please join me in thanking Mitt Romney for being honest, for not lying to us or himself, for serving the Constitution rather than that monstrous child in the White House,” Colbert concluded. “Why can’t he be president?”

Then, after an awkward beat, where the audience considered the implications of his lament, Colbert added: “Thanks, Obama.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]