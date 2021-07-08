Stephen Miller Claims ‘No President In History Has Been Dealt a Better Hand on Day One Than President Biden’

On Thursday night, Stephen Miller said that when Joe Biden was sworn in as president on January 20th, everything in the country was just hunky dory thanks to former President Donald Trump.

The former advisor to Trump did not offer an explanation as to why seven million more Americans would vote for Biden than Trump despite this idyllic state of affairs, but he did say that among presidents, Biden was on easy street beginning on his first day:

No president in history has been dealt a better hand on day one than President Biden. Think about what President Trump left him and what it’s become. He left him a Middle East that was at the dawn of a new peace, the most secure border in American history, energy abundance – and we had more energy than we knew what to do with. We had an economy that was primed to roar. We had a viable path towards a peace in Afghanistan. All of this and more was left at the doorstep for Joe Biden. And what do we have? You have cities out of control with crime. We have open borders. We have the Middle East in tatters. We have Afghanistan falling to pieces. We have an economy with massive inflation, runaway spending, and we have jobs that should be filled that cannot be filled. We have unwise fiscal stimulus policy that’s keeping workers out of the workforce. This is a disaster. Where’s it leading, Sean? It’s leading to an era of malaise, suffering, and economic stagnation. Low wages, high unemployment, and massive crime coming across our border and staying in our cities.

On the day Biden took office, more than 4,000 Americans died of Covid-19, which was near an all-time high. In total, more than 500,000 Americans had died in the pandemic by that time. The unemployment rate was 6.3%. (In June it was 5.9%).

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com