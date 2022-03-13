Stephen Miller, former adviser to ex-President Donald Trump took a clip out of context in an effort to paint Vice President Kamala Harris as “clearly not well.”

It backfired spectacularly.

During this week’s edition of Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Miller responded to a clip of Harris being asked about inflation and gas prices at a joint news conference in Romania. Miller seized on a moment in which Harris tried to defer to the man with whom she shared the dais. But ultimately, Harris addressed the question herself.

Suffice it to say, her response underwhelmed Miller.

“She is clearly not well,” Miller said. He added, “It was a heart stopping moment. She was asked about gasoline prices and inflation in America, and she tried to defer to President [Andrzej] Duda, the Polish president?! I mean, Iit is truly horrifying to think that the Vice President of the United States lacks confidence so extremely on our domestic issues she wants the president of Poland to discuss our gas prices and our inflation? … This is not a well person!”

There were two problems with Miller’s criticism, however. The first is that the man who Miller identified as Polish President Duda was asked a question right before Harris was asked her question. The full clip, below, shows the context that Harris was not attempting to punt on the gas price question, but rather, she was looking to cede to the gentleman who had been asked his question first.

The second issue with Miller’s criticism? He misidentified the person with whom Harris was appearing. It was not Poland’s Duda, but rather Klaus Iohannis, the President of Romania.

Watch above, via Fox News.

[h/t @acyn]

